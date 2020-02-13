BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
NYSE DEI opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $45.08.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
