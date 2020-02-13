BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE DEI opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.