Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 2.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.63. 1,242,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.12. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

