Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 766.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $128,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Boeing stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.43. 102,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,913. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.84 and its 200 day moving average is $349.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

