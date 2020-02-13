Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $367.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $321.00 to $367.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $353.03.

BA stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.82. 3,779,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.12. Boeing has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.68, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2,552.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

