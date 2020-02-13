BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $999,250.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.86.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

