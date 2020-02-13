BoostCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $9,694.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 50.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,694.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BoostCoin has traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004643 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001319 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002503 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038143 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

