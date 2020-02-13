Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,395 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,240,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $77,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 202,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,272. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

