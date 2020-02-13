Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $525.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $400.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAM. Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.06.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $403.67. 489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,821. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $258.34 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.38.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $3,677,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,039,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.