BP (LON:BP) PT Set at GBX 550 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.37) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 601.47 ($7.91).

BP stock traded down GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 459.95 ($6.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,121,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 482.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 495.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 1.62%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

