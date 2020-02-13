Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,378,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 726% from the previous session’s volume of 166,883 shares.The stock last traded at $1.69 and had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 95.20% and a negative return on equity of 582.54%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

