Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.06. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

