Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce sales of $199.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.29 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $174.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $790.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.70 million to $800.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $862.61 million, with estimates ranging from $840.70 million to $878.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.69. 266,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

