Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Post $0.34 EPS

Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Meridian Bank’s rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.19% of Meridian Bank worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK remained flat at $$20.60 during midday trading on Friday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

