Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BY shares. Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

BY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,537. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 355,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

