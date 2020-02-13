Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) PT at $111.57

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.77. 263,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,970. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $166,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $2,038,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $5,329,687. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,493,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Carter’s by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,907 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,015,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 1,281.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 126,576 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.