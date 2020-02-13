Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT at $14.00

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of JSAIY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,678. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.03.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

