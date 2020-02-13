Brokerages Set McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Price Target at $7.00

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDermott International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDR stock remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. McDermott International has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,422,673 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,532,177 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 120.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDermott International by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 148,503 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

