Brokers Offer Predictions for Altagas Ltd’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Altagas in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.10.

ALA opened at C$21.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$14.68 and a 1-year high of C$21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.61.

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$735,337.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit