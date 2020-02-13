Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,609,000. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $55,828,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674,547 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,066,000 after acquiring an additional 502,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,399,000 after acquiring an additional 486,635 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

