Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.88, RTT News reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 126,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,154. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Brookfield Asset Management’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
