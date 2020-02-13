Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.88, RTT News reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 126,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,154. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Asset Management’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

