Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $53.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,663. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 789.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,871.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

