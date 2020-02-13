Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEP) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,084.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,768,000 after buying an additional 5,575,403 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after buying an additional 828,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after buying an additional 454,613 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $15,761,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 240,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.