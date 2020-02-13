Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bunge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bunge by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 70,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $55.77. 2,246,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,089. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Several analysts have commented on BG shares. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

