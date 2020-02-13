Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BURL. Cowen increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.40.

NYSE:BURL traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,824. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,730,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,774,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4,352.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 158,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 154,764 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

