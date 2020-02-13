Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $60.93 million and $64,291.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Binance and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00896350 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002011 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Binance, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Cryptohub, cfinex, Poloniex, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.