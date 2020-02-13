Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Announces Earnings Results

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.99 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.61%. Caesarstone updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.50. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

