Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Caleres were worth $34,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Caleres by 5,789.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 128.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Caleres by 22.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.94. 215,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,526. Caleres Inc has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $723.46 million, a PE ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.97 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

