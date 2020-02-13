Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. 53,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

