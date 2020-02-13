Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.05-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.95 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 55,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,601. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.29 million and a P/E ratio of -20.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

