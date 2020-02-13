Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Update

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 263,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CAMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $427.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.65. Camtek has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

