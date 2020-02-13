Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. OTR Global reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,007,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 94,375 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $2,404,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 36,494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

