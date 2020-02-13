Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.49

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.49 and last traded at C$41.45, with a volume of 103471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at C$1,444,120.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

