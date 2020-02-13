Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Down 65.0% in January

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CGIX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.58. 52,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.53. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 139.59% and a negative net margin of 59.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 1.12% of Cancer Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

