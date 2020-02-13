CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Stock Price Down 1.2%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.80, 51,899 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,805,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CannTrust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28.
About CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.
