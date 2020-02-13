CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Stock Price Down 1.2%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.80, 51,899 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,805,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CannTrust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.63.

Get CannTrust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in CannTrust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CannTrust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CannTrust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.