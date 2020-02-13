CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.67. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 53,733 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWX. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $439.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.93.

In other news, Director Sam Fleiser purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$51,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,076.25. Also, Director Amar Doman purchased 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,035 shares in the company, valued at C$696,789. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,685 shares of company stock valued at $173,811.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.