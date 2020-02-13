CanYaCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $87.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $87.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.06075834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00060181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

