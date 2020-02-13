Capital One Financial Weighs in on Vereit Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Vereit in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vereit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of VER opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vereit has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vereit by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

