Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Carry token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.44 or 0.06143403 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00057804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00120784 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,879,951,741 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

