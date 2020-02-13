Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CASA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 0.63. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

