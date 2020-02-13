Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 737,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after buying an additional 178,137 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,089.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 73,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 67,613 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $116.49 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

