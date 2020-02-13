Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,561. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13.

