Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.50. 10,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

