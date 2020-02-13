Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,084,000 after buying an additional 1,992,824 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after buying an additional 1,643,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 304,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

