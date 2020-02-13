Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.28. 16,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $156.74 and a 1 year high of $214.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

