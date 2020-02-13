Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 50,607 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,607 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

