Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 894 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.78. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,675. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.