Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celcuity alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CELC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of CELC opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $107.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a current ratio of 22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.