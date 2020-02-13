Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.12% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

