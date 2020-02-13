Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Up 6.3%

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.89, 691,563 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 384% from the average session volume of 142,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLRB. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.