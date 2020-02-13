Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 88,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cemtrex in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cemtrex by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Shares of CETX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 357,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.